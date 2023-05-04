Tragic Loss: Elderly California Man Brutally Beaten to Death While Delivering Donations in Tijuana

In a devastating incident, Rudy Lazo, a 79-year-old Californian man known for his compassionate work with impoverished families , was tragically beaten to death while delivering donations to families in Tijuana, Mexico.
His family became concerned when they could not reach him by phone on April 18. Tragically, the next day, Mexican authorities notified the family that Rudy’s body had been discovered brutally beaten to death. His family believes he was the victim of a robbery.
According to his family, Rudy’s personal items, including his truck, have not been located and no arrests have been made.
On April 16th, Rudy shared a Facebook Live of his charitable works.
“He was always a very generous person, helped anyone out,” said his son, Juan Carlos Lazo, told the outlet.
Rudy would often make the 3-hour trip from his home in San Bernadino to Tijuana to deliver food, clothing, toys and other necessities to those in need, his family said.
After emigrating to the US from El Salvador in the 1980s, Rudy settled down with his family and worked as a truck driver, but was always looking for ways to help out those in need.
His daughter, Claudia Hernandez, recalled her father often telling his children that he felt safe while delivering donations in Tijuana.
“It is very dangerous over there. So dangerous and he probably thought he wasn’t going to have problems because he is a senior citizen,” she said.