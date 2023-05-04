Tragic Loss: Elderly California Man Brutally Beaten to Death While Delivering Donations in Tijuana

In a devastating incident, Rudy Lazo, a 79-year-old Californian man known for his compassionate work with impoverished families , was tragically beaten to death while delivering donations to families in Tijuana, Mexico.

His family became concerned when they could not reach him by phone on April 18. Tragically, the next day, Mexican authorities notified the family that Rudy’s body had been discovered brutally beaten to death. His family believes he was the victim of a robbery.

According to his family, Rudy’s personal items, including his truck, have not been located and no arrests have been made.

On April 16th, Rudy shared a Facebook Live of his charitable works.

