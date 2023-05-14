TOUCHING VIDEO: President Trump Surprises Elderly Iowa Couple that Missed Saturday’s Rally Due to Tornado Warnings

President Trump was scheduled to hold a rally Saturday night in Des Moines, Iowa at 7 PM Central Time.

Trump won bellwether Iowa twice moving the state into a trusted Republican stronghold. That’s what happens when you have fair and free elections.

Nobody wanted bumbling Joe Biden.

This would have been President Trump’s first rally since his CNN blowout earlier this week.

Unfortunately, the Trump campaign was forced to call off the rally after tornado warnings were issued for most of the state.

Trump did however take time to call an elderly Iowa couple who have stood by him for years. The Trump Iowa campaign knocked on the couple’s door and President Trump thanked them for their support.

Trump Iowa Campaign Organizers: I’m sorry I couldn’t come to the rally today, but we wanted to bring you some gear, and we got a phone call from someone who’d like to say hey, if that’s okay with you. President Trump: How are you? It’s Donald Trump, and I wanted to see you today. But a little thing called tornadoes yeah, they prevailed, but I just wanted to say hello to you, and I look forward to seeing again the next time and very special people. You’ve been right from the beginning, and you’ve been with us, and you’ve been doing the Iowa caucuses for a long time, so I just wanted to say hello to you. Trump supporter: Thank you for calling, sir. President Trump: We wanted to greet you, too. Well, we’ll take you. We’ll do that again. We’ll be there soon. Trump supporter: Okay, thank you. President Trump: I will look forward to seeing you both, and we’ll have a little fun and stay healthy. I hear you’re looking just great looking people. You just stay healthy, and I’ll see you soon. Thank you for everything. We appreciate it. Trump supporter: You’re welcome, sir. Thank you.

It’s gestures like this that make President Trump so endearing to his supporters.

Via The Storm Has Arrived and MistyG.

