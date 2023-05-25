Top FBI Official Admits She Never Read Durham Report and Doesn’t Know Anyone at FBI Who Has Read It (Video)

During a recent Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing a top FBI official admitted she has never read the Durham Report.

Jill Murphy who serves as the FBI’s deputy assistant director of counterintelligence, told a room full of Republican lawmakers that she has not had time to read the Durham report.

In response to Murphy’s shocking statement Rep. August Pfluger of Texas said he was speechless.

The FBI's Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence tells @HomelandGOP: "I have not read the Durham report." pic.twitter.com/3EOlLHVpPG — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) May 23, 2023

Murphy later told Rep. Dan Bishop that she doesn’t know any FBI official that has read the Durham Report.

FBI Official Admits She Hasn’t Read Durham Report, Leaves GOP Lawmakers ‘Speechless’ pic.twitter.com/Bwlyq2MIT3 — CitizenLenz (@CitizenLenz) May 24, 2023

Republican lawmakers denounced a senior FBI official during a hearing Tuesday after she said she hadn’t read special counsel John Durham’s report on the agency’s investigation into former President Trump’s alleged Russia ties. “I’m honestly speechless at this point in time,” Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas), chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence, told Jill Murphy, assistant director of counterintelligence at the FBI.

.@RepDanBishop: "The Durham Report "has been out since the 12th of this month…Mr. Goldman's obviously been briefed on it…! Why is that not a matter of such import that you would want urgently to understand what the special counsel concluded…? FBI Assistant Director of… pic.twitter.com/nNcEpuEnlt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 23, 2023

All though most FBI officials have not read the Durham report the FBI did previously release a very weak response to the Durham Report.

