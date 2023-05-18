TikTok Personality Accuses United Airlines of Discrimination Because She Can’t Squeeze Down the Aisles (Video)

TikTok personality “Big Curvy Olivia” argued in a recent video that airlines are discriminatory for not making their aisles wider for morbidly obese individuals.

Olivia posted video on her TikTok channel this week of herself boarding a plane. She wrote, “Honest it’s discrimination that they can’t build wider aisles in airplanes in 2023.”



The New York Post reported:

She’s hoping this idea takes off.

A plus-size TikToker is arguing that airlines should make plane aisles wider to accommodate larger passengers, calling the current layout “discrimination.”

The woman, who posts to the platform as Big Curvy Olivia, shared a video this week showing herself struggling to traverse a United Airlines plane, having to turn sideways as she walked past the rows of seats.

“Honestly, it’s discrimination that they can’t build wider aisles in airplanes 2023,” she wrote on the clip, which has landed about 700,000 views.

