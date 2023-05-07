“This Poll is Brutal For Biden” – George Stephanopoulos as Joe Biden Hits Record Low Approval Rating in New ABC/WaPo Poll (VIDEO)

A new ABC poll released at midnight spells trouble for Joe Biden going into the 2024 election.

80-year-old Joe Biden hit a record low approval rating – 6 points down since February.

Only 36% of Democrats think that their party should nominate Joe Biden for a second term.

58% of Democrats want someone else as the entire Democrat machine has rallied around Joe Biden after he announced his reelection campaign.

Joe Biden is also losing ground in key states – trailing Trump by 9 points!

“This poll is just brutal for President Biden,” ABC’s George Stephanopoulos said.

“A record low approval rating for President Biden — actually six points down just since February.”

VIDEO:

“The skepticism over his leadership extends deep inside his own party—only 36% of Democrats think that their party should nominate Joe Biden for a second term.” @RickKlein’s "The Breakdown" is back with highlights from the new @ABC News/WaPo poll: https://t.co/h7jF1HIpAW pic.twitter.com/Am3jd45n1t — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 7, 2023

Trump is also crushing Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis in a new ABC/WaPo poll.