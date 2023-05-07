“This Poll is Brutal For Biden” – George Stephanopoulos as Joe Biden Hits Record Low Approval Rating in New ABC/WaPo Poll (VIDEO)

by

A new ABC poll released at midnight spells trouble for Joe Biden going into the 2024 election.

80-year-old Joe Biden hit a record low approval rating – 6 points down since February.

Only 36% of Democrats think that their party should nominate Joe Biden for a second term.

58% of Democrats want someone else as the entire Democrat machine has rallied around Joe Biden after he announced his reelection campaign.

Joe Biden is also losing ground in key states – trailing Trump by 9 points!

“This poll is just brutal for President Biden,” ABC’s George Stephanopoulos said.

“A record low approval rating for President Biden — actually six points down just since February.”

VIDEO:

Trump is also crushing Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis in a new ABC/WaPo poll.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.