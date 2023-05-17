They Always Show Us Who They Are: Debbie Wasserman Schulz Is Afraid Her Vegetables Will Rot in the Fields Because Ron DeSantis Blocked Corporations from Hiring Illegals (VIDEO)

They always show us who they are.

Former DNC Chair and Democrat party leader Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is very upset that Governor DeSantis blocked Corporations from bringing illegal aliens to Florida.  Debbie is afraid her vegetables will be spoiled.

And you never know when a hot Pakistani might drop by?

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz: Arizona did the same to their immigrants in their state. He’s going to devastate our economy, tourism, construction, agriculture. I mean, you’re going to have vegetables rotting in the fields. You’re going to have construction sites that will lie dormant or certainly will struggle to get workers to be able to help make sure that they can make progress. The tourism is that tourism and restaurant industry in particular rely on these workers.

Via MSNBC and Midnight Rider.

