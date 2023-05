The Spy Who Lied: Brennan Hobbles Into Closed-Door Interview with Weaponization Committee to Testify on Hunter Laptop Letter (VIDEO)

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Thursday hobbled into a closed-door interview with the GOP Committee on Weaponization to testify on the Hunter laptop letter.

Former DNI head James Clapper will appear before the Weaponization Committee on May 17.

In October of 2020 – just days before the presidential election – 51 former intelligence officials signed and published a letter that baselessly decried the contents of Hunter’s ‘laptop from hell’ had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

This was a lie. They all knew it was a lie.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI James Clapper are now being forced to testify before the House Weaponization subcommittee about the statement they signed in 2020 discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian propaganda.

Just the News founder John Solomon recently obtained an email showing former CIA Director Mike Morell, the guy who organized the ‘spies who lie’ letter, pleading with Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan to sign his name to the letter.

Mike Morell wanted to give Joe Biden a “talking point to push back on Trump” during the debates.”

John Solomon on Tuesday reported that an active CIA employee was recruiting intel leaders to sign the bogus Hunter Biden laptop letter.

The CIA coordinated with the Biden campaign.

