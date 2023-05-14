“The Meat Police or The BBQ Busters FBI unit?” – Social Media Brutally Mocks “Sick and Upset” Vegan After She Sends Threatening Letter to Neighbor

Perth, Australia- A nasty vegan in Australia named Sarah sent two letters, including a very threatening one, to a neighbor throwing a BBQ.

The vegan’s actions blew up in her face after social media completely buried her in epic style.

A Facebook page called Hey Perth posted these letters last week.

The first post, letter had a highly sensitive tone and was left for “Kylie from Burns Beach” by the triggered meat hater.

Hello neighbour. Could you please shut your side window when cooking please. My family are vegan (we eat only plant based foods) and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset. We would appreciate your understanding. Thanks.

Kylie told “Hey Perth” that she organized the BBQ to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation weeks ago and had no intention of offending her neighbors.

After Kylie ignored the first letter, Sarah sent a second one to her after the barbecue had been thrown. This letter had a far darker tone.

Hello Kylie, LAST WARNING. “You have taken the mickey out of me and have been downright rude. I raised my concerns of the smell of meat making my family feel sick & upset and you go and have a BBQ on Saturday night inviting lots of people. And you knew this would affect me and my family. My friend Tina told me you took my letter to social media and it backfired on you which is ‘just deserts.

Sarah ended the letter with a pair of threats.

Please no more BBQ’s and please keep that window closed when cooking otherwise I’m going to report you and go to social media too.

The vile vegan was clearly hoping she could bully Kylie into cancelling future BBQs. But the situation ended up going horribly wrong for Sarah.

Here are some of the best responses: