That Was Quick: Harry and Meghan Latest Story about a “Near Catastrophic Car Chase” Is Quickly Debunked by Their Taxi Driver (Video)

New York City taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh, who goes by Sonny, spoke to reporters on Wednesday after he gave Harry and Meghan a short lift in New York City on Tuesday night.

Harry and Meghan's publicist told the media on Wednesday that Harry and Meghan were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" after they left a charity event in New York City on Tuesday night.

The AP reported:

The royal couple set off alarms when their spokesperson claimed Wednesday that they had been dangerously pursued by paparazzi in a “near catastrophic car chase” through the streets of Manhattan. That account led New York City Mayor Eric Adams to condemn the paparazzi chasing them as “reckless and irresponsible.” Later, though, police said the pursuit was relatively short and led to no injuries, collisions or arrests, and warranted no further investigation. Still, it drove home real security concerns surrounding the royal couple and the trauma brought on by the death of Harry’s mother when he was just 12 years old. The cab driver who drove them from the police station said he instantly recognized his passengers and that paparazzi “were following us the whole time,” though he said wouldn’t call it a chase. “They had this look on their faces,” the driver, Sukhcharn Singh, said. “All of a sudden paparazzi came out and started taking pictures.”

The taxi driver later debunked the reports by the Duke and Duchess.

“Sonny” was asked if he felt like the paparazzi was being aggressive. He replied, “No, no, no. I mean they stayed on top of us. That was pretty much it. Nothing more. They kept their distance. They were just like journalists. They were just like anybody else. They were trying to get pictures, make a quick buck… They did seem nervous.”