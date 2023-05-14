“That Is the Definition of Election Rigging” – Kash Patel: CIA Broke Federal Law by Organizing, Sponsoring and Pushing the Bogus Hunter Biden Laptop Petition During 2020 Presidential Election

Former Trump adviser and chief of staff to the acting United States secretary of defense under President Donald Trump, kash Patel sat down with Jan Jekielek from the Epoch Times.

During their discussion Kash Patel discussed the illegal actions by top CIA brass who organized and promoted the dishonest Hunter Biden laptop is Russian disinformation petition.

John Solomon on Tuesday reported that an active CIA employee was recruiting intel leaders to sign the bogus Hunter Biden laptop letter.

Obviously, this may explain why we do not have all of the names of those intel leaders who signed the slanderous anti-Trump letter.

During the second presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden and hack reporter Kristen Welker teamed up against President Trump.

At one point, Joe Biden interrupted Welker for his planned response to the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell scandal. Joe Biden told the audience 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was “Russian propaganda.”



The 51 spies who lied openly to the American public.

The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.

And now we know that the Biden Campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie. The laptop was real and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!

They have never apologized.

Kash Patel discussed how this action by CIA brass is clearly against US federal law.

Kash Patel: Remember, since its inception in 1947, the CIA has a legal mandate to never interfere domestically, especially with partisan politics. And this letter shows that Gina Haspel’s, CIA broke that mandate, that legal mandate, and did just that. And her employees went out and had signatories added to a letter that they knew contained false information that Mike Morell wanted out for political reasons at the behest of Tony Blinken, who at the time was then Biden’s senior campaign aide so that they could counter the narrative about Hunter Biden’s laptop. That’s what it all came down to. And the timeline is critical on the Blinken contact to Morell is in October and in a four day span, they have 51 signatories. They have the letter approved from the CIA saying you can publish this information even though it’s sensitive. The CIA participated in partisan politics and then candidate Biden used it in a presidential debate and said, our intelligence community even says, my son’s laptop is Russian. Dis information. That is the definition of election rigging.

So when is the dirty CIA held to account? When do the investigations begin? When do heads roll?

Via Kash’s Corner and The Storm Has Arrived.

