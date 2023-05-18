“That Is Not My Account, Maam” – EMBARRASSING. Idiot Democrat Makes Fool of Herself by Accusing Whistleblower of Running Twitter Account – But It’s Not His! (VIDEO)

The House Weaponization Committee is holding a hearing today on Capitol Hill. Three government whistleblowers from the FBI are testifying before Congress on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday Chris Wray’s FBI revoked the security clearances of three agents who espoused questioned the aggressive tactics by the FBI in targeting Trump supporters , conservatives, and pro-Life Americans, according to a letter the FBI sent the subcommittee on Wednesday.

FBI agents Marcus Allen, Brett Gloss, and Steve Friend had already been suspended for questioning the agency’s handling of the January 6 case and stating their beliefs that the FBI has been weaponized against conservatives.

Democrats on the Committee are running interference for the FBI. The Democrat members are openly hostile to the witnesses and attacking them continuously.

At one point in the hearing Rep. Linda Sanchez accused whistleblower Marcus Allen of tweeting out an angry rant against Nancy Pelosi.

Mr. Allen told her, “That is not my account, Maam.”

Sanchez went ahead and read the tweet anyway.

What an dope. Nice work preparing for the hearing, Maam.