“Thank God for You and Thank God for Alicia Powe for Doing the Work” – Steve Bannon Highlights TGP’s Explosive Report and Exclusive Video on Jan. 6 Police Violence (VIDEO)

When the police started shooting people in the face and throwing flash grenades at the unarmed crowd, everything changed on January 6.

The government opened fire escalating the protest. Only one side was armed using deadly force: The police.

The crowd became livid as they watched cops shooting deadly rubber bullets, tear gas, and flash bangs or “sting balls” at civilians, often aimed at their heads.

Footage obtained by The Gateway Pundit and posted by Alicia Powe showcased the unjustified use of deadly force employed by law enforcement against demonstrators protesting the stolen election.

Police shot unsuspecting Trump supporters in the face and back without warning on January 6.

New footage released by Gateway Pundit exposes how police started firing on the peaceful crowd WITHOUT WARNING.

The footage was first posted on The Gateway Pundit this morning. Alicia Powe worked with J6 Attorney Steven Metcalf to post this video for the first time.

The Democrats, Liz Cheney, Nancy Pelosi, and their corrupt media have never revealed this footage to the American public.

Steve Bannon: I’ve got to bounce, but I’ve got to get this out. Alicia Powe is amazing. And more great work from Alicia Powe over at Gateway and with the lawyer. Here’s my question, Jim, “As great as Gateway Punted is, and you guys do a great job, this footage is over there with McCarthy. Now that Tucker has been fired why are the Republicans… Why are we not seeing this in some sort of formal, and I love the fact we got it from Gateway to get it out, but why isn’t there some formal process to start putting out the true story and see the true footage? The footage speaks for itself, sir. Jim Hoft: Oh, absolutely. There should be something that takes place with Congress. They have control. We have 42 people who are January 6 prisoners or are family members who signed a letter that we sent to Speaker Kevin McCarthy. They would like to see the footage that he is holding because they have loved ones who are going to trial, and they’d like to defend their family members and themselves. A lot of these people are January 6 defendants. So something needs to happen. You’re right. Congress – should have their own trial. We saw the show trial. Now we should have the real trial. And pull in some people who could really testify and tell the truth to the American public. Thank God for the War Room. Thank God for Gateway Pundit and others. We continue to expose the truth, and it does go viral. Steve Bannon: Jim, thank God for you and thank God for Alicia Powe for doing this work.

Steve Bannon highlighted this explosive report and video posted by The Gateway Pundit’s Alicia Powe this morning on The War Room