Texts Between Bret Baier and Tucker Carlson Show Concern Over Fox News Decision Desk Calling Arizona For Biden Too Early on Election Night

Text messages between Bret Baier and Tucker Carlson show concern over the Fox News Decision Desk calling Arizona for Joe Biden too early on Election Night.

Recall, Fox News’ 2020 Decision Desk called Arizona for Joe Biden while voters were still standing in line waiting to cast their ballots.

Fox News viewers were furious on Election Night after the outlet called Arizona for Joe Biden.

The Associated Press hadn’t even called Arizona yet.

Tucker Carlson recognized that Fox News’ core viewers would be angry over their decision to call Arizona while the polls were still open.

“I continue to think the company isn’t taking the [sic] seriously enough,” Tucker Carlson texted Baier, the Daily Beast reported. “We need to do something to reassure our core audience. They’re our whole business model.”

Tucker Carlson asked Bret Baier if there is anything he could do to help stop the Decision Desk from calling more states.

“Is there some way I could help?” Tucker asked. “Obviously I’d never do anything without full approval from the top.”

“We could lose our audience,” Tucker added.

Bret Baier told Tucker that he’s been asking people up the chain for answers.

“We have been pushing for answers,” Baier told Tucker. “I have pressed them to slow. And I think they will slow walk Nevada. The votes don’t come in until tomorrow.”

“Please let me know if they don’t seem to be obeying,” Carlson replied. “We could really fuck up a lot of what we’ve built.”

“I’ve got four more years here,” Tucker Carlson said. “I’m stuck with Fox. Got to do whatever I can to keep our numbers up and our viewers happy.”

“Yes,” Baier said.

Fox News ultimately stood by their decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden before the polls closed.

