Texas Winery Owner Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Handing a Helmut to Violent Protester to Bash in a Window Before Ashli Babbitt Was Shot Dead in Cold Blood

Texas Winery owner Chris Grider was sentenced this week to SEVEN YEARS in prison for handing his helmet to a violent protester who used it to beat on glass doors inside the US Capitol. US Capitol Police were seen walking away from the doors after the protesters reached the area. Several more police were filmed standing by as protester Zachary Alam started beating on the windows.

Trump supporter and veteran Ashli Babbitt was then shot in cold blood by Lt. Mike Byrd after she attempted to climb through the windows.

Byrd was never interviewed before he was pardoned by DC officials for killing Babbitt.

This week U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ordered Grider to prison for 83 months, one month short of 7 years, for handing his helmet to Zachary Alam who then beat on the windows.

SEVEN YEARS!

These people are wicked.

You can burn down a city and walk away in this country – but if you walked in the US Capitol and handed your helmut to someone you’ll get seven years in federal prison.