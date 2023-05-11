Texas Sends Another Busload of Illegals to Kamala Harris’ Residence as Title 42 Expires (VIDEO)

Texas sent another busload of illegal aliens to Kamala Harris’ residence on Thursday morning as Title 42 expires.

Title 42, a Trump era policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their immigration case makes it through the system, expires at midnight Thursday.

According to NBC News about 30 illegal aliens – men, women and children – arrived outside Harris’ DC residence.

Most of the illegals are from Venezuela.

“The bus was filled with men, women and children, who were met with volunteers from SAMU First Response and Mutual Aid. They were loaded onto another charter bus, heading to what NBC News was told is a “place of refuge” to get their needs triaged and to figure out next steps.” NBC News reported.

Why didn’t the Second Gentleman welcome them into his home?

WATCH: