Teens Rob High-End Clothing Store in Lower Manhattan, Stealing $10,000 Worth of Merchandise

A group of six teenagers stormed into a high-end clothing store in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday, escaping with over $10,700 worth of merchandise.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 5:10 p.m. at Ava Galerie – an upscale clothing store located at 161 Bowery – as the group ransacked the store, hastily removing clothing items from the racks.

However, their audacious attempt to make a quick getaway was intercepted when a courageous 24-year-old female employee confronted them.

A physical altercation ensued, resulting in the employee being forcefully tossed to the ground. Fortunately, she did not sustain any serious injuries and did not require medical attention.

One of the perpetrators, a 16-year-old male, was apprehended by authorities at the scene and subsequently charged with robbery.

Five of the teenagers managed to flee the scene. They were last seen sprinting southbound on Bowery, carrying the stolen clothing. They remain at large, and the police are actively pursuing leads to bring them to justice.

Law enforcement officials have released images of the wanted teenagers, captured after the incident from 153 Bowery.

