Teen Dies After Medical Emergency During Swim Meet – She Was Just Days from a Big Accomplishment

A 17-year-old from Hawaii died suddenly after suffering a medical emergency during a swim meet May 13.

An EMS crew came to the aid of Tehani Kealoha and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, KHNL-TV reported.

The cause of her death has not been released, according to that report.

Kealoha was a senior a Moanalua High School and had been scheduled to graduate the following Friday.

The teen, a member of the Kamehameha Swim Club, had been scheduled to take part in the girls’ state high school water polo championship the day she was stricken, Hawaii News Now reported.

That event was postponed after Kealoha fell ill, according to the report.

Kyan Shigekane, a sophomore at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama High School, where Kealoha’s brother attends, told the outlet, “Her death really affected everyone at our school even though she didn’t go here.

“Of course they cancelled the game when they found out the news because everyone was just so affected by it. They couldn’t play.”

Two days later, Kealoha’s team defeated Punahou to win the state championship and break their opponents’ 13-year-winning streak, according to the report.

“Shoutout to the Kealoha Ohana [family]. We really played this game for Tahani, and we love you guys so much, and this game goes out to our family and loved ones,” one of the swimmers told the outlet.

Kealoha’s high school principal, Robin Martin, announced the death in a statement to students, parents and guardians.

“It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the recent passing of one of our senior students, Tehani Kealoha,” Martin wrote.

“Tehani was a very active student and athlete at Moanalua High.

“This loss has deeply affected our school community, especially with graduation approaching.

“We ask that you please keep the entire Kealoha family in your thoughts during this most difficult time.

“On behalf of Moanalua High, we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tehani. She will be greatly missed.”

The school offered counseling support to students and staff “who may be struggling with this loss,” and encouraged parents with concerns about the impact of the loss on their child to notify the school “and we will assist with emotional support.”

“Together we will get through this difficult time.”

