“Teacher of the Year” Arrested and Charged with Statutory Rape of a Student – Police Say There May Be More Victims

A California teacher who was once named “teacher of the year” has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an underage student.

As Fox News reported, Law enforcement authorities arrested 38-year-old Tracy Vanderhulst, a math teacher at Yucaipa High School, on Thursday night around 11 PM. Vanderhulst was charged with statutory rape.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said the arrest came following an investigation into allegations she had sex with a minor.

“Investigators and the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District worked cooperatively to ensure a thorough investigation into this matter was completed,” the San Bernardino’s Sheriff’s Department said.

Police said the alleged victim is a 16-year-old male student at Yucaipa High School. It is unclear whether he is still a student there according to the New York Post.

Police detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Vanderhulst was hired by Yucaipa High School back in 2013, according to a Facebook post.

In a since-deleted tweet uncovered by the Blaze, the high school claimed Vanderhulst “offers up a rigorous mathematics curriculum and deep caring for her students.”

Vanderhulst won Yucaipa High school’s “teacher of the year” award in 2017. Here is how the school described the now-disgraced instructor:

Tracy Vanderhulst is Yucaipa High School’s Teacher of the Year as she epitomizes the educator so many desire to be- she is the kind and innovative teacher from whom we hope our children will grow; the educator who strives to engage all of her students from her intervention classes to her honors classes.

The Sheriff’s Department said Vanderhulst was booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. Her bail was set at $30,000.

Police are urging people with information regarding crimes in the possible teacher sex scandal case to contact Detective Rachel Young of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904. They can also provide anonymous tips to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).