Target VP of Brand Management Is Board Member of GLSEN – A Radical LGBTQ Group That Promotes Grooming Pornography and Filth in Classrooms

Target was already facing calls for a boycott over “tuck-friendly” bathing suits and chest binders for “transgender” children. Then it was revealed that they are selling clothing items from a creepy satanic transgender designer that promotes drugs and violence.

The brand in question, Abprallen, was created by a biological woman who identifies as a man and uses the name “Erik Callen.”

Target is selling Abprallen “We Belong Everywhere” messenger bags, “Too Queer For Here” messenger bags, and “Cure Transphobia, Not Trans People” sweatshirts.

“All items were designed for all bodies, regardless of gender identity and presentation,” Target said in the description for the items. “We added design features to help make the fit customizable for you. Our hope is for all guests to find clothing that makes them feel comfortable and affirmed in their identity. We understand that fit is incredibly important and will continue to evolve and improve on fit needs for the LGBTQIA+ Community.”

Target credits the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network for helping place these items on their shelves.

“GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming, accessible and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students,” Target’s descriptions on the Abprallen items reads. “We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission.”

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that retail giant Target has partnered with GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network), a group that advocates policies that keep parents unaware of their child’s in-school gender transition, providing sexually explicit books to schools, and pushing gender ideology throughout public school curricula.

According to the report, GLSEN is a radical education group leading efforts to create ‘inclusive and anti-racist environments’ for LGBTQIA+ students.

On Sunday The Daily Mail revealed that Target’s Vice President of Brand Management is also the treasurer and board member of GLSEN.

This explains all of the “tuckwear” for little children.

Target’s Vice President of Brand Management has been revealed as treasurer and board member of LGBTQI+ charity that received $2.1 million in funding from Target. The charity which received the multi-million dollar donation, GLSEN, encourages teachers to hide the gender… pic.twitter.com/rLtA0RfFHa — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 30, 2023

FOX News reported:

Carlos Saavedra is a vice president of brand marketing at Target and a treasurer at GLSEN. GLSEN focuses on getting districts to adopt policies that will keep parents in the dark on their child’s in-school gender transition, providing sexually explicit books to schools for free, and integrating gender ideology at all levels of curriculum in public schools. Target and Saavedra did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming… and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission,” Target said. The retail giant provides annual donations to GLSEN, which has amounted to at least $2.1 million.

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on GLSEN for years.

Barack Obama even had a GLSEN founder in a prominent position in his administration.