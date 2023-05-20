Swalwell Reports Former San Francisco 49ers Fullback to Capitol Police Over Twitter Message

Whiny Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell has reported former San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller to the Capitol Police over a message sent to him on Twitter.

The message from Miller said, “almost time!!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution,” with laughing emojis.

Miller also called the congressman, who is rumored to have had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy, a “f-cking traitor.”

Swalwell tweeted a screenshot of the message asking who Miller was.

Swalwell told a reporter for NBC Bay Area that he reported Miller to the police.

“My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution…apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller. Threats of political violence are unacceptable,” Swalwell told the reporter.

Miller responded to Swalwell on Twitter, writing “I was content with trolling corrupt politicians in my dm’s, but since you want to make a story out of it then that’s what we’ll do. That was in no way a threat to you or you family. I missed when a harmless game of “would you rather” Guantanamo or execution (which to my knowledge is the punishment) for the treason you’ve so aggressively participated in trying to frame the sitting president, who was disrupting the corrupt status quo of the parasitic us gov. You Eric, are a traitor to the country, to your state, and to your district.”

“I am not a threat to you or anyone else for that matter. However, you and the uniparty are a threat to the country and to the world. While your busy deflecting to bs and running around screwing Chinese spies while sitting on an intelligence committee, the Bay Area is in decay,” the former football player said.

“Under the leadership of you and the other corrupt leadership. But you’d rather spend the last 7 years committing the biggest fraud in US history, instead of helping people. One that all of you knew from conception was a fraud, and it’s very clear. I never threatened you,” Miller continued. “I asked a simple question which struck a nerve, which I can imagine would since that punishment is in the cards for you and many others! Im not maga, republican or democrat. I’m an American who is sick of watching the corrupt establishment destroy our country.”

The thread concluded with an American flag emoji.

Miller also responded to an incident in 2016 where he was arrested for felony assault, as the media was quick to bring it up after Swalwell’s tweet.

“And while we’re here and so many people are invoking my case as a history of violence. I’d be glad to inform you that my case was dismissed with 0 liability,” Miller wrote. “My record is cleaner than most of you. I had to tell another corrupt destroyer of cities George Gascon to kick rocks and shove his plea. After 4 years, 3 DA’s and a lot of wasted time the incompetent were forced to dismiss. Who charges someone with 50 years worth of felonies and walks away with a pat on the back for effort but it’s prob hard to convict someone after the witness claimed to assault me 1st!”

The California politician said that he was contacted by the San Francisco 49ers.

Swalwell said that a spokesperson for the team “reached out to me this afternoon regarding this threat from a former player. As a lifelong member of The Faithful, I appreciate them sharing their concern.”