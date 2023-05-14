SURPRISE! Former Aide to AOC Now Running the Communist Party of New York

A former aide to far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now the boss of the New York Communist party.

Doesn’t this confirm pretty much everything that AOC’s critics have claimed since she first appeared on the national stage?

AOC and the people associated with her do not want to have a debate about policy. They want to destroy our capitalist system and the free market.

The New York Post reports:

Former AOC aide Justine Medina now working as New York Communist Party boss A ex-aide to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now working as a senior official in the New York State Communist Party. Justine Medina, 33, spent a year employed by “The Squad” leader as a political organizer in 2020 and was paid more than $35,000 between February and November of that year, Federal Election Commission records show. Almost immediately after the election, Medina began working as a full-blown Marxist. In July 2021, she was identified as “co-chair of the New York Young Communist League” by the Communist Party newspaper People’s World. The same publication today identifies her as a member of the “Executive Committee of the New York State Communist Party.” Social media records show Medina’s Marxist proclivities were in full bloom before and during her employment with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. “Well, I am a Communist, but work for AOC,” she said proudly in a tweet from October 2020. “Communism is about equality, democracy, peace, the advancement of workers, the oppressed, and humanity in general,” she added a month later. “It is true the path there will be unkind to those who block progress, but Communism is good and should not scare you,” she noted darkly in the same posting.

She certainly looks the part.

Former AOC aide Justine Medina now working as New York Communist Party boss https://t.co/6IgiqUp7n9 pic.twitter.com/xd7LLDhzMk — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2023

The report goes on to note that Medina is a child of wealthy parents, and that her own father escaped communism in Cuba by coming to the United States.

Not a single element of this story is surprising.