Spring ISD released a statement following the incident that seemed to downplay the extent of the violence and the extent of the injuries sustained by the staff member:

“This morning, an altercation occurred between multiple students at Westfield High School 9th Grade Center, resulting in a precautionary hold. School administrators and police officers were able to intervene and stop the fighting quickly, and identify students involved for discipline. As a result of the incident, a staff member was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. All students involved in the altercation will be subject to the full extent of disciplinary action available. We take these issues very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. There will be no tolerance for any altercations or disruptions to learning.”

But according to KPRC 2, teachers at the school say the statement isn’t true,  “When you call for help to the front office, nobody ever shows up,” she said, adding the entire campus only has two officers. “We don’t feel safe. Faculty don’t feel safe… if the parents knew how unsafe the inside of the school is, they would be upset.”