A group of students at Westfield High School in Spring Texas, north of Houston, were fighting in the hallway when an administrator attempted to intervene. Students then reportedly formed a mob around the assistant principal and brutally beat her. The injuries were so severe, the victim was left unable to talk and was rushed to the hospital.

Westfield High School

Students were fighting and a teacher attempted to break it up and was assaulted. This triggered her to have a seizure. pic.twitter.com/KiAYKPmzUy — Grizzy (@GrizzysHoodNews) April 27, 2023

Click2Houston reports:

Other staff members are now coming forward, saying that this isn’t the first time staff members have been injured by students on the job, and they fear it won’t be the last. “It broke my heart. It makes me want to cry,” said a Westfield Highschool teacher who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation from the district. Still, she says she felt compelled to speak out after the assistant principal suffered a brutal beatdown. “Three or four other kids jumped in on her. Just pummelled her to the ground, and they started kicking her and pulling her hair,” she said. “She loves those kids. She is the nicest person, and she’s the best administrator that we have at Westfield Highschool.”