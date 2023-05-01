A group of students at Westfield High School in Spring Texas, north of Houston, were fighting in the hallway when an administrator attempted to intervene. Students then reportedly formed a mob around the assistant principal and brutally beat her. The injuries were so severe, the victim was left unable to talk and was rushed to the hospital.
Westfield High School
Students were fighting and a teacher attempted to break it up and was assaulted. This triggered her to have a seizure. pic.twitter.com/KiAYKPmzUy
Other staff members are now coming forward, saying that this isn’t the first time staff members have been injured by students on the job, and they fear it won’t be the last.
“It broke my heart. It makes me want to cry,” said a Westfield Highschool teacher who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation from the district.
Still, she says she felt compelled to speak out after the assistant principal suffered a brutal beatdown.
“Three or four other kids jumped in on her. Just pummelled her to the ground, and they started kicking her and pulling her hair,” she said. “She loves those kids. She is the nicest person, and she’s the best administrator that we have at Westfield Highschool.”
Spring ISD released a statement following the incident that seemed to downplay the extent of the violence and the extent of the injuries sustained by the staff member:
“This morning, an altercation occurred between multiple students at Westfield High School 9th Grade Center, resulting in a precautionary hold. School administrators and police officers were able to intervene and stop the fighting quickly, and identify students involved for discipline. As a result of the incident, a staff member was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. All students involved in the altercation will be subject to the full extent of disciplinary action available. We take these issues very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. There will be no tolerance for any altercations or disruptions to learning.”
But according to KPRC 2, teachers at the school say the statement isn’t true, “When you call for help to the front office, nobody ever shows up,” she said, adding the entire campus only has two officers. “We don’t feel safe. Faculty don’t feel safe… if the parents knew how unsafe the inside of the school is, they would be upset.”