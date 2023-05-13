Stephen Miller, AFL, and Texas AG Ken Paxton File Emergency Legal Action to Shut Down Biden’s Plan to Open Border and Flood America with Millions of Illegals

Stephen Miller and American First Legal joined with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and several states to shut down Joe Biden’s plan to flood America with millions of illegal aliens and erase our nation’s border.

Stephen posted this earlier.

Urgent message from AFL President @StephenM on our emergency lawsuit with TX against Biden’s DHS, following the termination of Title 42. https://t.co/NGI8xPiaPy pic.twitter.com/dP4E3UG0zz — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) May 12, 2023

Joe Biden ended Title 42 migration restrictions on Thursday and opened up the US southern border to the world.

Over 5 million illegal aliens have entered the US during Joe Biden’s first two years in office. Over 10 million are expected with the elimination of title 42.

A nation without a border is not a nation.

America First Legal reported: