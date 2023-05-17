“Stand Up, Man!” Biden Insults Award-Winning Chef at White House Celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Tuesday afternoon delivered remarks at a celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House.

Biden was late to the event so Dr. Jill had to entertain the guests.

Joe Biden trashed Republicans and even insulted the chef by calling him “Michelle.”

“I also wanna thank our special guest — uh, Michelle — who’s sure that, uh, today is both a delicious and glatt kosher. Where, I don’t know where the chef is. There you are! Well stand up, man,” Biden said.

The chef’s name is Michael Solomonov, not Michelle.

“The White House recruited James Beard-winning chef Michael Solomonov, who specializes in Israeli cuisine, to design the menu for Tuesday’s celebration.” the AP reported.

What a disgrace.

Biden is totally unfit for office.

VIDEO: