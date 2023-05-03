Sounds Like Trump: Brazilian Police Raid Bolsonaro’s Home Over “Fake COVID Vaccine Card” – Six of His Close Aides Arrested

Persecution of political enemies doesn’t happen just in America!

On Wednesday, Brazilian federal police searched former President Jair Bolsonaro’s residence and seized his phone in an investigation into whether Bolsonaro used a fake COVID vaccine card to travel.

The police suspect the former president’s vaccination record was falsified so that he could enter the United States.

Recall, Bolsonaro traveled to Florida at the end of December, days before his opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was sworn into office.

During the operation, police took the former president’s phone, as well as his wife’s, and arrested many of the president’s closest aides.

According to reports, two of Bolsonaro’s closest aides, Mauro Cid and Max Guilherme, have been arrested in the same operation.

“For my part, there was nothing falsified. I didn’t take the vaccine. Period,” Bolsonaro told the reporters.

WATCH:

Brazilian police have raided the residence of Jair Bolsonaro. Police are investigating whether Bolsonaro used a fake COVID vaccine card to travel. Bolsonaro maintains that he is not vaccinated against Covid.pic.twitter.com/YaRBJTo9OD — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 3, 2023

