‘Skip Impeachment of Mayorkas – We Must Go to Merrick Garland and Joe Biden” – Steve Bannon on Mayorkas and the Historic Planned Invasion of the US Southern Border (VIDEO)

Democrats and Joe Biden are working as quickly as possible to destroy the United States, its sovereignty, its wealth, its banking, its energy sector, its economy, its standing in the world, and its borders.

This week Joe Biden lifted Title 42 and opened the southern US border to the world. All migrants from every nation will be welcomed with open arms. The border is OPEN!

Steve Bannon on Saturday told The War Room audience Republican lawmakers need to skip over serial liar Mayorkas and impeach Merrick Garland and Joe Biden immediately.

Steve Bannon: I want the audience to understand he (Mayorkas) does that on purpose which he sits there and just not just lies but has this way about him that what you see as reality in his reality is not true and he comes up with a whole new fantasy reality that is true. He’s running a psy-op on us is he not sir? Todd Bensman: Man I don’t know what it is but I’ll tell you this, that he is lying. He’s materially lying and he’s wittingly lying. He’s not like ‘I have wrong information’ lying. He just says this is happening but the reality is that something completely different is happening. And he’s perfectly okay with that. I saw him do this under oath before Congress, before committees. And even his own Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz refused to go there… Steve Bannon: I said yesterday on the show as we opened on the first morning of the invasion on Friday that I believe we got to skip the impeachment of Mayorkas. We have to go to Garland, Merrick Garland and Joe Biden because the Justice Department also signed off, or is allowing the breaking of the law here knowingly. And Biden is the guy ordering this or allowing this to happen.

Republicans need to act immediately or Joe Biden and his handlers will destroy America in four years or less. His failure to secure the border is clearly an impeachable offense. Six million illegal aliens crossing into the US in two years provides plenty of proof to Biden’s motives and intentions.

Via The War Room.

