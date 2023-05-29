UPDATE: Eight Republicans Already Voting No on McCarthy’s Spending Bill

UPDATE: At least eight House Republicans have already announced they will vote no on Kevin McCarthy’s spending deal with Joe Biden.

Democrats were able to increase spending to historic levels with the deal despite the greatest inflation numbers in 40 years.

The weaponized IRS and FBI will be fully funded in their expansion efforts to wreak havoc on the American public with the deal.

GOP Representatives Good, Roy, Bishop, Norman, Boebert, Biggs, Rosendale, and Buck are hard nos.

Rep. Lauren Boebert also signaled she was a hard no in a tweet.

Our base didn’t volunteer, door knock and fight so hard to get us the majority for this kind of compromise deal with Joe Biden. Our voters deserve better than this. We work for them. You can count me as a NO on this deal. We can do better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 28, 2023

Several more have signaled they will reject the deal.

No:

Good

Roy

Bishop

Norman

Boebert

Biggs

Rosendale

Buck Publicly criticizing:

Luna

Cloud

Santos

Gaetz — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) May 28, 2023

Kevin McCarthy will be forced to rely on Democrats to carry the spending bill.

And patriotic Americans will be screwed, forced to pay more taxes and face brutal government police state tactics as a result.

Earlier, The Gateway Pundit reported that Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) claimed confidently that he is “not at all” concerned about losing his position as Speaker of the House despite growing opposition among conservative lawmakers regarding the recent debt limit deal reached between him and Joe Biden.

McCarthy also claimed that the majority of his colleagues were “overwhelmingly excited” about the deal during their conference call.

“I’m not sure who you’re talking to because we did a conference call with our conference and over 95 percent were overwhelmingly excited about what they see,” McCarthy said.

A simple majority – at least 218 votes if all members are present – will be needed for passage. The Democrats will all vote in favor of the passage. If the claim made by McCarthy that 95% of the House Republicans support the deal is true, then America is doomed.