SICK. Corrupt Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates Says He’s Suffering From PTSD, “Crying” Over Election Criticism – Compares Himself to World War Two Veterans

Corrupt Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, a so-called Republican, says he is experiencing PTSD as he grips with “election denialism” following the rotten 2020 and 2022 elections that he seemingly helped steal in Maricopa County.

Bill Gates is a pathological liar. Why should we believe this? Why should we care?

This condition is commonly experienced by war veterans who witnessed horrible things while serving their country. But after all, according to the Democrats, RINO Bill Gates is a “defender of Democracy.”

As reported by Yvonne Wingett Sanchez for WAPO, “Gates and the other supervisors said they trusted the [2020 election] results and went beyond what had ever been done to ensure they were accurate. When the board met in late November to accept the results, Gates compared their constitutional duty to uphold the election results to the experience of his grandfather, who ‘went to Europe to fight for democracy’ during World War II.”

Like the radical left Democrats, Gates also sees himself as a war hero, akin to World War II veterans who fought — and died — for our freedoms. He clearly has no respect for our military heroes.

Bill Gates in another disrespectful lie claims that he and other Maricopa County Supervisors trusted the 2020 Election results. However, former Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri, who resigned due to The Gateway Pundit’s exclusive reporting, did not trust the results or the “bullsh*t” post-election audits performed by the County. Neither did Bill Gates. As revealed by Chucri in undercover audio tapes after the stolen 2020 Election, “[Bill] Gates got scared because he barely won. And Jack [Sellers] got scared because he only won by 200 votes, and then there was an audit and a recount, which was pretty bullshit, by the way.” Chucri also admitted there was “multifaceted” election fraud in 2020 with dead voters and illegal ballot harvesting.

According to Gates, he has “become very sad” and is “crying” over the alleged harassment and Republican officials “question[ing] my integrity.”

Perhaps this is why he has aligned himself with the Democrats and publicly roots for them. After the 2022 primary elections, Bill Gates said the wins for Trump-Endorsed candidates, who don’t believe Maricopa County runs fair elections, was a “catastrophe” and suggested that Republicans must lose in November.

Gates even “felt anger swelling in his chest” when his plumber showed up at his house donning a MAGA hat. “It was a trigger,” said Gates. Give us a break.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Gates will also appear today at the secret invite-only “Summit on American Democracy” from May 8-9 with partisan hack David Becker’s Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) for “A conference on the current state of American democracy and elections.” David Becker is the far-left operative who founded the ERIC system used in over 30 states, including Arizona, with 35m voter records. He is quoted in the article below as a member of Gates’ “support network.”

He is currently expected to be in Washington, DC, for this summit.

This new charade of crying to the media and accusing Republicans of harming his mental health is the latest cover-up of the stolen 2022 election, which is still undergoing multiple lawsuits. No honest person believes the midterm election, where 60% of machines across Maricopa County failed to read ballots and lines spanned four hours long for Republican voters, was fair.

Bill Gates, the corrupt chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, is claiming to have PTSD from the criticism he’s received from his constituents over the last fews years. Embrassing. He can’t run an election, but he can run to the media for sympathy.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Arizona Supreme Court remanded Kari Lake’s lawsuit back to the trial court to review the “erroneous[ly]” dismissed signature verification fraud count, and a Status Conference is being held TODAY. See examples of the fraudulent signatures accepted by Maricopa County here.

Bill Gates is “crying” because they didn’t follow the law.

The Washington Post reports,