“Shush Up!” – Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Asking About Debt Ceiling Negotiations as Default Looms (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Saturday participated in a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan.

Biden had to apologize to Anthony Albanese for abruptly canceling the Sydney Quad meeting.

A reporter shouted a question about the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations.

Biden grew impatient and told a reporter to “shush up.”

“It goes in stages. I’ve been in these negotiations before. It started off — shush up, ok?” Biden said.

VIDEO:

Reporters on Friday peppered Jake Sullivan and Karine Jean-Pierre with questions about the looming default.

Debt ceiling talks are on hold over “unreasonable” White House demands as a default looms.

Joe Biden waited 97 days to engage in debt ceiling talks with House Speaker McCarthy and other congressional leaders.

We are days away from the US government defaulting and Joe Biden refuses to budge after House Republicans passed a resolution.

Biden refuses to negotiate with McCarthy.

Meanwhile Joe Biden has not called into any of the debt ceiling meetings taking place on The Hill.

Biden didn’t even deputize Kamala Harris to lead the negotiations (she’s too stupid anyway).