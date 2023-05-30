SHOWDOWN: Dirty FBI has Until Tomorrow to Turn Over Unclassified Document that Ties Joe Biden to $5 Million Bribery Scheme – Or Face Contempt of Congress Hearings

by

Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and the House Oversight Committee announced last Thursday the Oversight Committee will launch Contempt of Congress proceedings if Chris Wray and the FBI refuse to turn over the incriminating Biden document in 5 (now 4) days.

Last Friday House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) wrote the FBI demanding they turn over a document alleging a $5 million bribery scheme involving then Vice President Joe Biden.

The document in question is not classified.

The FBI later told Republicans to pound sand – the agency penned a letter to Comer announcing they will not be turning over the unclassified and incriminating document.  They did not give a reason.

So on Thursday Comer gave the FBI five days to turn over the document or Contempt of Congress proceedings will commence.

The broken and lawless FBI has until Tuesday to turn over the document or face Contempt of Congress proceedings. This could get interesting. It will be interesting to see how the Biden DOJ reacts to this request by congress and the FBI’s lawlessness.

Via The WLT Report.

The Daily Mail reported:

The FBI has one day to turn over an internal document that Republicans claim shows President Joe Biden was involved in a $5 million ‘criminal’ scheme with a foreign national or else contempt of Congress proceedings will begin.

The internal unclassified FD-1023 form apparently details an ‘arrangement’ for an exchange of money for policy decisions, the Republicans have said and issued a subpoena for last month.

FBI Director Chris Wray was given a hard deadline of May 30 to hand over the unclassified FD-1023 document, or the House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer said it will ‘initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.’

