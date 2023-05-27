SHOTS FIRED – WILD BRAWL Breaks Out on North Avenue Beach in Chicago on First Day Beaches Are Open for the Season – Video

A wild brawl broke out and shots were fired on North Avenue Beach today in Chicago. It was the first day the beaches were officially open for the season.

Summer has officially arrived!

80 teens were involved.

WGN has more.

Here’s another video of a brawl happened earlier this week.

