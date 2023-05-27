SHOTS FIRED – WILD BRAWL Breaks Out on North Avenue Beach in Chicago on First Day Beaches Are Open for the Season – Video

A wild brawl broke out and shots were fired on North Avenue Beach today in Chicago. It was the first day the beaches were officially open for the season.

Today, on the first day beaches were opened for the season in Chicago, a shooting takes place at the popular North Avenue Beach as about 80 to 100 teenagers gathered. pic.twitter.com/tEJeSW0kNj

Here’s another video:

Summer has officially arrived!

Chicago short time ago , shots fired on north ave beach only two hours after it opened for the summer pic.twitter.com/cmV3lmTQ5Y

80 teens were involved.

NORTH AVE BEACH SHOOTING: Police say 80 teens were gathered when a fight broke out and shots were fired this afternoon. No one was injured. One person is in custody.

It’s the first day Chicago beaches are open for the season. https://t.co/8TduBXsJaq

