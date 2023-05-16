SHOCKER: Anti-Capitalist Cafe in Toronto Closing After Just One Year

An anti-capitalist, pay-what-you-can cafe in Toronto is closing its doors just a year after opening.

The cafe also sold t-shirts and bags featuring left-wing slogans and books on radical, progressive politics.

Apparently, none of this was enough to keep the cafe afloat.

Breitbart News reports:

Toronto’s ‘Anti-Capitalist’ Cafe Closing Down After Just a Year in Business Toronto’s supposedly ‘anti-capitalist’ cafe, The Anarchist, has announced that it would be permanently shutting down after just over a year in business. In a “nobody saw that coming” moment, a Toronto cafe that describes itself as an “anti-capitalist, anti-colonial cafe, shop and radical community space on stolen land,” announced that it would be shutting down permanently by the end of the month. To counter the idea that the business was itself a capitalist enterprise, the cafe introduced a “pay what you can” coffee, which the owner said cost the business money, but was supposedly subsidised by more expensive drinks on the menu. Yet, this was seemingly not enough to keep the coffee shop afloat, with owner Gabriel Sims-Fewer writing this week: “Unfortunately, the lack of generational wealth/seed capital from ethically bankrupt sources left me unable to weather the quiet winter season, or to grow in the ways needed to be sustainable longer-term.”

Here’s a video about the cafe from last year:

Who could have predicted that this idea would fail?

Toronto 'Anti-Capitalist' Pay-When-You-Can Cafe Shuts Down After Just One Year https://t.co/JopaZmC2jB — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 15, 2023

Toronto 'anti-capitalist' cafe fails miserably after just one year https://t.co/snI63rItit — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 15, 2023

Who would have thought an anti-capitalist cafe that let people pay what they wanted wouldn’t be a viable business. I mean, except for ever economist ever 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/igiWRrs0FA — Jason Pereira (@jasonpereira) May 13, 2023

Perhaps radical leftism isn’t as popular as the media would have us believe.