Secret Service Agent Assigned to Bill Clinton Recalled After Altercation In Bulgaria

A Secret Service agent assigned to former President Bill Clinton was taken off assignment after he was involved in an off-duty altercation with hotel staff in Bulgaria.

The now-recalled agent was sent to Sofia, Bulgaria “to support protective functions” for Bill Clinton’s upcoming trip to Bulgaria for a Clinton Global Initiative event.

A Secret Service spokesperson stated “On May 10, a Secret Service officer assigned to support protective functions on an overseas trip to Sofia, Bulgaria was recalled to the United States by the Secret Service after an off-duty altercation with hotel staff.”

Another secret service employee who witnessed the altercation was also recalled from Bulgaria.

Currently the Secret Service has launched an internal investigation of the incident and no further details have been giving.

In recent years the Secret Service has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

