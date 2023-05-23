A SECOND Hunter Biden IRS Whistleblower Emerges After Being Fired – Biden Regime Threatens to Criminally Prosecute Whistleblower

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that an IRS whistleblower came forward to allege the Biden regime was mishandling the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and giving him special treatment.
In 2020 Hunter Biden revealed that he was under investigation by the feds over his taxes.
The Regime responded to the IRS whistleblower’s bravery by having him and his entire team removed the investigation last Monday.
The Washington Examiner has revealed that a second whistleblower has now emerged confirming the allegations of special treatment by the Biden “Justice” Department and IRS corruption. Biden’s IRS responded by threatening to prosecute him according to a letter obtained the Examiner written by the whistleblower’s lawyers.
The Examiner reported,“Our client learned that one of the agents he supervises — the case agent on the case our client is blowing the whistle on — sent you an email” on Thursday in which the IRS case agent raised concerns about the Hunter Biden investigation, the lawyers wrote in a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner from congressional sources. But IRS leadership quickly responded “with accusations of criminal conduct and warnings to other agents in an apparent attempt to intimidate into silence anyone who might raise similar concerns.”
The whistleblower was then removed from the Hunter Biden case. The sole reason for the removal was for “doing the right thing” and properly investigating Hunter.
The New York Post has more
The second whistleblower, who worked on the probe since 2018, wrote in an email Thursday to seven senior IRS officials, including Commissioner Daniel Werfel, that he believes he was removed for doing the “right thing,” including raising internal alarms about the Justice Department “acting inappropriately.”
“As I’m sure you were aware, I was removed this week from a highly sensitive case … after nearly 5 years of work. I was not afforded the opportunity of a phone call directly from my [Special Agent in Charge] or [Assistant Special Agent in Charge], even though this had been my investigation since the start,” the new whistleblower wrote.
“There is a human impact to the decisions being made that no one in the government seems to care about or understand,” the 13-year veteran of the agency added.
“I … have spent thousands of hours on the case, worked to complete 95% of the investigation, have sacrificed sleep/vacations/gray hairs etc., my husband and I (identifying me as the case agent) were publicly outed and ridiculed on social media due to our sexual orientation, and to ultimately be removed for always trying to do the right thing, is unacceptable in my opinion,” he wrote.