A SECOND Hunter Biden IRS Whistleblower Emerges After Being Fired – Biden Regime Threatens to Criminally Prosecute Whistleblower

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that an IRS whistleblower came forward to allege the Biden regime was mishandling the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and giving him special treatment.

In 2020 Hunter Biden revealed that he was under investigation by the feds over his taxes.

The Regime responded to the IRS whistleblower’s bravery by having him and his entire team removed the investigation last Monday.

The Washington Examiner has revealed that a second whistleblower has now emerged confirming the allegations of special treatment by the Biden “Justice” Department and IRS corruption. Biden’s IRS responded by threatening to prosecute him according to a letter obtained the Examiner written by the whistleblower’s lawyers.

The Examiner reported,“Our client learned that one of the agents he supervises — the case agent on the case our client is blowing the whistle on — sent you an email” on Thursday in which the IRS case agent raised concerns about the Hunter Biden investigation, the lawyers wrote in a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner from congressional sources. But IRS leadership quickly responded “with accusations of criminal conduct and warnings to other agents in an apparent attempt to intimidate into silence anyone who might raise similar concerns.”

The whistleblower was then removed from the Hunter Biden case. The sole reason for the removal was for “doing the right thing” and properly investigating Hunter.

The New York Post has more