Russian Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov Accuses US of Backing Ukraine’s Drone Attack on Kremlin

Russian news reported on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted to hit the Kremlin overnight with a drone strike in an assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin.
Video was released by Russian news following the attack.
Putin was reportedly not hurt in the attempted bombing.
The Kremlin on Friday lashed out at the United States for attempting to refute their involvement in the attack.
This comes months after the US was blamed for the Nord Stream 2 sabotage.
Provda.ru reported:
“We are well aware that they make decisions on such attacks in Washington, not in Kyiv. It is often Washington, but not Kyiv that determines targets. It is not every time when Kyiv is given the right to choose means. Washington should clearly understand that we know all this,” Peskov said.
Putin’s condition after attacks-
Speaking about Putin’s condition, Peskov said that the Russian President never loses his temper in extreme situations.
In an unusual situation, Putin acts calmly and collectedly, the spokesman explained.
“Therefore, nothing new has happened in this regard,” Peskov said.
During a conversation with reporters, Peskov said that the Russian authorities would investigate into the drone attacks on the presidential residence. He did not name the terms of the investigation indicating that it was a prerogative of the Investigative Committee.
Two copper sheets of Kremlin Palace dome damaged
The dome of the Senate Palace of the Kremlin has had two copper sheets scorched as a result of the attacks, Dmitry Peskov also said, RIA Novosti reports.