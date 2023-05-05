Russian Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov Accuses US of Backing Ukraine’s Drone Attack on Kremlin

Russian news reported on Wednesday that Ukraine attempted to hit the Kremlin overnight with a drone strike in an assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin.

Video was released by Russian news following the attack.

Putin was reportedly not hurt in the attempted bombing.

The Kremlin on Friday lashed out at the United States for attempting to refute their involvement in the attack.

This comes months after the US was blamed for the Nord Stream 2 sabotage.

Provda.ru reported: