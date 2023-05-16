Roger Stone: My Lawyers Are Going to Examine a Potential Lawsuit Following Release of Durham Report (VIDEO)

by

Former Trump Campaign Advisor Roger Stone joined Rob Schmitt on Monday night following the release of the John Durham report.

Earlier today Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016, according to Just the News.

This was Durham’s final report. There will be no arrests. The American people were lied to for years as the intel community worked feverishly to accomplish their coup on President Trump. And THEY ALL KNEW it was a lie.

Roger Stone was a target of the Deep State probe on Trump. Chris Wray sent dozens of FBI agents to storm his home at 6 AM in the morning and harass his wife. The FBI thugs forced his wife to stand outside in her nightgown as they raided their home with guns drawn.

Of course, Chris Wray’s FBI informed CNN of their plans before they raided Roger’s home.

On Monday night Roger Stone joined Rob Schmitt on Newsmax TV. Roger said he was disgusted that not one of the corrupt men and women behind this criminal act will be prosecuted.

Roger Stone told Rob that his attorneys are going to examine a potential lawsuit following the release of the Durham report.

There is no justice in America today.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

