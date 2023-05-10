Robert Kennedy, Jr. Responds to Speculation of a Dream Team Ticket with Him and President Trump on a Republican-Populist Ticket

Robert Kennedy, Jr. broke a few million MAGA hearts on Wednesday morning.

Kennedy, who is in second place in the Democratic presidential primary, responded to speculation that he may run on the same ticket as Republican presidential contender Donald Trump.

“Just to quell any speculation, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES will I join Donald Trump on an electoral ticket,” Kennedy Jr. tweeted out to his supporters.

The son of the late Attorney General Robert Kennedy then added, “Our positions on certain fundamental issues, our approaches to governance, and our philosophies of leadership could not be further apart.”

The latest ABC-WaPo poll found that 58% of Democrats want a new candidate. They have had enough of Joe Biden and his epic failures.

Robert Kennedy, Jr. DOUBLED his polling numbers from April 9th when he tallied 9 percent of the primary vote to the latest Emerson poll on April 27th that had him at 21 percent of the Democrat Party vote. One in five Democrats support Robert Kennedy, Jr.

With his numbers climbing, Robert Kennedy decided today was a good day to distance himself from Donald Trump. This appears to be a well thought out tactical move.

Earlier this week The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft interviewed Robert Kennedy, Jr. Robert has a very optimistic plan for America. This was refreshing coming from the prominent Democrat.