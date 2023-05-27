Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Calls on Joe Biden to Honor His 1992 Vote and Release the John F. Kennedy Assassination Documents

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft interviewed Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. earlier this month.

Robert sat for an hour and discussed his campaign, his goals, and his positive vision for America.

** You can read about Robert Kennedy’s priorities at Kennedy24.com.

Robert spent a considerable amount of time discussing his uncle’s assassination in great detail. Robert believes the CIA was involved. He wants the US government to come clean on their role in his JFK’s death. Robert then went on to detail his father’s assassination. Robert accused the CIA of being involved in both assassinations.

Robert Kennedy, Jr., went on with FOX News soon after our interview. He called on Joe Biden to honor his previous vote and release all of the government documents on his uncle’s death. Kennedy wants Biden to follow through with the 1992 Assassination’s Act that Biden voted for.

S.3006 – The President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 – directs the National Archives and Records Administration to establish a collection of records to be known as the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection (the Collection).

The Congressional Act requires the Collection of copies of all Government records relating to the assassination of President Kennedy, shall be transmitted to the National Archives (NA).

Requires all assassination records transmitted to NA for public disclosure to be included in the Collection and made available for public inspection and copying.

Requires the Collection to be preserved, protected, archived, and made available to the public at NA using appropriations authorized, specified, and restricted for use under this Act.

President George H. Bush signed the legislation into law in October 1992.

Joe Biden voted for the release of these documents back in 1992 in a Senate voice vote.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is now calling on Joe Biden to honor his vote and release the Kennedy Assassination documents.

It’s past time that Americans know the truth.