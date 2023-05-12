“RIP Twitter” Tops Twitter’s Trending List After Elon Musk Appoints WEF Executive Chair as New CEO

by
World Economic Forum / Sikarin Fon Thanachaiary

On Thursday, Elon Musk teased that he had already picked the new Twitter CEO who will take over the company.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Elon Musk said without revealing her name.

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.” he added.

Less than a day after the announcement, Elon Musk revealed the new Twitter CEO.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Elon Musk said.

“@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology,” he added. “Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

On the same day, NBCUniversal confirmed that Yaccarino was leaving the company as chairman of global advertising and partnerships.

“NBCUniversal today announced that Linda Yaccarino is leaving the company, effective immediately. Mark Marshall, currently President, Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships, will become interim Chairman of NBCUniversal’s Advertising and Partnerships group, reporting to Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming,” the company said in a statement.

Linda Yaccarino said, “It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team. We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors, especially Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh and the entire NBCU leadership team.”

Yaccarino is also the current Chairman of the WEF’s Taskforce on Future of Work and sits on the WEF’s Media, Entertainment and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee, according to her LinkedIn account.

Concern was voiced by many on Twitter because of her connection with WEF, which Elon Musk has previously described as “increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”

In an interview in 2020, Yaccarino lauded her employers, Jeff Shell and Brian Roberts, for “fighting social justice and equality.”

Correspondent Michael Yon wrote, “New Twitter CEO in her own words. Believes in sexism, racism, and bribes to execs to ignore business driven decisions in favor of political ones. Don’t give up your other social media accounts. Elon’s vacation at Twitter and Tuckers move might have been just a lure.”

After Yaccarino’s appointment as the CEO, “RIP Twitter” quickly becomes the most discussed topic on the platform.

But according to social media personality @Catturd, claims that the RIP Twitter was intentionally removed from the trending list.

““RIP Twitter” was not only removed from the #1 trend spot – but removed from the entire list. Just like old Twitter,” he said.

Below are some of the comments following the appointment of Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter:

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.