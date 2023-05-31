RINO Mitch McConell on Debt Limit Deal: “When this Agreement Reaches the Senate, I’ll Be Proud to Support it Without Delay”

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives will vote on the flawed uniparty bill, the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.

During a recent press conference, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy bragged that his deal with Biden is the “largest cut in American history.”

“We’re going to pass the largest cut in American history. It’s just a small step putting at us on the right tracks. We make good policies in here with work requirements. It’s going to change people’s lives. People are going to get a job because of it. Roads are going to be built because of people reform faster. It’s going to save those money in the long. If I’m a member of Congress, I wouldn’t want history to pass me by when I could do the biggest cut, when I could do work reforms for welfare. When I can see that we can reform NIPA for the first time in 40 years, so you’re cutting the red tape so you build things and make America competitive. Everybody has a right to their own opinion, but on history, I’d want to be here with this bill today.”

According to Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), it was McCarthy who suggested increasing the debt ceiling by $4 trillion until Jan 1, 2025.

“It wasn’t even asked for by the Democrats… That’s a $4 trillion increase in debt that we just let [Biden] have and the Speaker made the call,” said Bishop.

A simple majority – at least 218 votes if all members are present – will be needed for passage. The Democrats will all likely vote in favor of the passage, excluding AOC (D-N.Y.) and Greg Casar (D-Texas). Democrats have 212 seats in the House of Representatives.

So far, 37 Republicans are a “no” vote on the Biden-McCarthy scam debt bill. (Read below)

Now, RINO Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said he will support the uniparty debt ceiling deal once it reaches the Senate.

“House Republicans – Unity gave them the upper hand – They used it to secure a much-needed step in the right direction. When this agreement reaches the Senate, I’ll be proud to support it without delay,” he said.