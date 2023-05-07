RFK Jr. Says “CIA Definitely Involved In The Murder” of His Uncle President John F. Kennedy (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was recently interviewed by Jason Calacanis and other members of the popular All-In podcast and in that interview, RFK Jr. revealed he believes the CIA was involved in the assassination of his uncle President John F. Kennedy.

The question arose when host Jason Calacanis asked Kennedy directly “Do you believe they (the CIA) were involved in the murder of your uncle?”

Without any hesitation Kennedy responded “They were definitely involved in the murder and the 60-year cover-up.”

Kennedy continued “They’re still not releasing, you know the papers that legally they have to release.”

RFK Jr. also shared his father Robert F. Kennedy, who served as President Kennedy’s Attorney General, very first reaction to his brother’s assassination was that the CIA did it.

Kennedy revealed his father called the CIA shortly after his brother was assassinated and asked “did your people do this?”

The Founder of The Children’s Health Defense continued to tell the All-In podcast members that his father planned to break up the CIA and reorganize it if he was elected

