Reverend Franklin Graham Issues Warning to America: “The Storm is Coming…Every Demon in Hell Has Been Turned Loose”

Orlando, Florida- Reverend Franklin Graham has warned America about the “coming storm” headed its way. Churches and ministries are in the crosshairs.

The Christian Post reported that Graham, who serves as president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and head of Samaritan’s Purse, sounded the alarm during a keynote speech Monday evening at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Orlando, Florida.

It was great to be in Orlando to share with those at the @NRBConvention tonight! My father @BillyGraham used radio and television to reach as many people as he could with the Gospel of Jesus Christ—and we’re still doing that today. #NRB2023 pic.twitter.com/MrbmiQNbFK — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 23, 2023

I believe there is a coming storm that we all need to be ready for,” Graham said. “The world has deteriorated so quickly. We cannot be deceived and we can’t be fooled. We need to get ready and be prepared. It’s not going to be good. The world is deteriorating so quickly. It seems like every demon in hell has been turned loose.

Graham had more foreboding news to share as well: traditional mediums of communication will be of no use either during the storm.

The storm is coming where we’re going to be off the radio and television and the internet

As Fox News reported, Graham explained to the audience that believers in the United States are “living in a cancel culture that wants to destroy Christian organizations.”

The radical left’s woke LGBTQ agenda is a key driving force behind the cancelling of Christians, he added.

Graham cited multiple examples of conservative and Christian organizations how this has in recent years. This includes the National Committee for Religious Freedom, which had its Chase bank accounts closed without warning last October.

Amazon has also participated in discrimination against faithful Christians as well according to Graham. This is particularly disturbing since Amazon owns the data cloud.

The coming storm will be so bad that Graham argues it is essential for Christians to have their own ways to store data. He revealed that Samaritan’s Purse built its own data center in Colorado, so it could keep operating without worrying about an external supplier.

“We built it big enough so that we can help other organizations if they want to store their data there, too,” Mr. Graham said.

Graham also told audience members not to be intimidated by assaults on their way of life and to keep sharing the Gospel.