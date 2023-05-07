Republican Oversight Committee Wants Answers From John Kerry About His Secret Talks With China

You probably knew that John Kerry is a sort of climate czar for Joe Biden, but did you know that he has been engaged in secretive talks with China?

Do you want to know what he has been discussing with them? So do Republicans on the House Oversight Committee.

The Biden administration already looks a bit too chummy with China. This just adds to that perception.

PJ Media reports:

GOP Oversight Committee Wants Answers About John Kerry’s Secret Talks With China House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is looking more closely at talks regarding Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s climate negotiations with China. Kerry is engaging in negotiations without having been confirmed by the Senate. While this isn’t illegal, it seems as if a lot of responsibility is being given to someone who’s engaging in international negotiations and setting policy on climate. “For the past two years, the Biden Administration has withheld information on John Kerry’s role within the Administration despite the committee’s many requests,” Comer told Fox News Digital in a statement. “He was not confirmed by the Senate. He is not held accountable by the American people. He is skirting congressional oversight and that is unacceptable.” What is John Kerry negotiating? No one outside the White House is sure. “His reported upcoming negotiations with the Chinese on climate topics, an action which he has done on numerous occasions, is inappropriate and potentially undermines U.S. interests and domestic energy security,” he continued. “Mr. Kerry’s continued engagement in shady negotiations will be met with intense scrutiny by the committee.”

More from FOX News:

The top Republican lawmaker added that the panel sent letter last week to Secretary of State Antony Blinken related to Kerry’s role as special envoy at the State Department. Comer said he expects “nothing less than full cooperation” from the agency. Comer announced in February that the Oversight Committee would open a probe into Kerry’s secretive negotiations with Chinese climate diplomats.

Republicans should make John Kerry appear before Congress and answer questions on live TV.

Don’t you want to know what this is all about?