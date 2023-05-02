Reporter Confronts Merrick Garland on IRS Whistleblower Claims of “Political Interference” in Hunter Biden Investigation (VIDEO)

A reporter on Tuesday confronted US Attorney General Merrick Garland

The Feds are mishandling the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, according to an IRS supervisor who sought whistleblower protection last month.

US Attorney from Delaware, David Weiss, a Trump appointee, is leading the investigation into Hunter Biden.

In 2020 Hunter Biden revealed that he is under investigation by the feds over his taxes.

Hunter Biden is also under criminal investigation for making a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.

An IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden is receiving “preferential treatment.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland is in on the scandal.

A White House spox recently issued a statement denying Joe Biden was behind the political interference in the investigation into his own son.

The New York Post reported last month that Attorney General Merrick Garland IS the “senior” Biden official mentioned by the whistleblower who is preventing Hunter Biden from being criminally charged.

Merrick Garland lied about this under oath during questioning by Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa.

A reporter confronted Merrick Garland on Tuesday morning.

“You assured Congress some time ago that the Hunter Biden investigation would be conducted without any kind of political interference … I wonder if you believe that is still the case?” a reporter asked Garland during a Tuesday morning press conference.

“I stand by my testimony and I would refer you to the US Attorney from the District of Delaware who is in charge of this case and capable of making any decisions that he feels are appropriate,” Garland said.

WATCH: