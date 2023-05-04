Report: Tucker Carlson Floats Plan to Host GOP Debate

Tucker Carlson is reportedly planning on hosting an alternative GOP debate.

“Most ambitiously, Carlson wants to moderate his own GOP candidate forum, outside of the usual strictures of the Republican National Committee debate system. The idea, which he has discussed with Donald Trump, the front-runner for the party nomination, would test his vaunted sway over conservative politics. And it would take a jab at his former employer — Fox is hosting the first official primary debate, which Trump has threatened not to attend — if he can manage to make his grandest plan happen,” The Washington Post reported.

Tucker was ousted from Fox last month after the outlet settled with Dominion Voting Systems.

Fox News reportedly agreed to pay Dominion $787 million in a defamation settlement.

Tucker Carlson is under contract with Fox News through the end of 2024.

In the meantime, Dominion has been leaking Tucker Carlson’s text messages in an effort to slow his momentum as he contemplates his next move.

Newsmax last week extended an offer to Tucker Carlson.