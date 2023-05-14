REPORT: San Diego Border Patrol Agents Arrested Afghan National on the FBI’s Terror Watchlist After Crossing the Border Illegally

On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents in San Diego arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist who illegally crossed with a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, CA, according to FOX News correspondent Bill Melugin.

“BREAKING: Per multiple CBP sources, Border Patrol agents in San Diego sector arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist after he crossed illegally w/ group of migrants near Otay Mesa, CA on Wednesday. I’m told FBI confirmed the match, & is leading investigation,” Melugin tweeted Sunday.

BREAKING: Per multiple CBP sources, Border Patrol agents in San Diego sector arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist after he crossed illegally w/ group of migrants near Otay Mesa, CA on Wednesday. I’m told FBI confirmed the match, & is leading investigation. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 14, 2023

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48) confirmed the arrest with their CBP contact.

“Biden’s open borders aren’t just a gateway to five million illegals, record human and child trafficking and the deadliest drug crisis in our history,” Issa said in a statement.

“Biden’s reckless policy is also an open invitation to even the most wanted terrorists in the world to come to America. They know they’ll never have to leave. The nation knows what’s going on and this president has only begun to be held accountable for what he has done,” he added.

I have reached out to CBP for comment, they tell me they will get back to me.

CA Congressman @DarrellIssa represents the area, and tells me his office has confirmed the arrest with their CBP contact. He released the following statement in response. pic.twitter.com/Gs5TIdfFk6 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 14, 2023

Earlier Sunday, The Gateway Pundit reported that during a routine check at the Douglas, Arizona, port of entry, CBP officers discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) bound for the United States.

Border Patrol turned over the device to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Homeland Security is leading the investigation.

In March, The Gateway Pundit reported that apprehensions of known or suspected terrorists (KSTs) at US border entry points have surged under the Biden Regime. According to a new report, 300 suspected terrorists have already been apprehended in fiscal year 2023.