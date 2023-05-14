REPORT: San Diego Border Patrol Agents Arrested Afghan National on the FBI’s Terror Watchlist After Crossing the Border Illegally

by

On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents in San Diego arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist who illegally crossed with a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, CA, according to FOX News correspondent Bill Melugin.

“BREAKING: Per multiple CBP sources, Border Patrol agents in San Diego sector arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist after he crossed illegally w/ group of migrants near Otay Mesa, CA on Wednesday. I’m told FBI confirmed the match, & is leading investigation,” Melugin tweeted Sunday.

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48) confirmed the arrest with their CBP contact.

“Biden’s open borders aren’t just a gateway to five million illegals, record human and child trafficking and the deadliest drug crisis in our history,” Issa said in a statement.

“Biden’s reckless policy is also an open invitation to even the most wanted terrorists in the world to come to America. They know they’ll never have to leave. The nation knows what’s going on and this president has only begun to be held accountable for what he has done,” he added.

Earlier Sunday, The Gateway Pundit reported that during a routine check at the Douglas, Arizona, port of entry, CBP officers discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) bound for the United States.

Border Patrol turned over the device to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Homeland Security is leading the investigation.

In March, The Gateway Pundit reported that apprehensions of known or suspected terrorists (KSTs) at US border entry points have surged under the Biden Regime. According to a new report, 300 suspected terrorists have already been apprehended in fiscal year 2023.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.