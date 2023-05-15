Report Reveals Who Will Host for Tucker Carlson This Week After Previous Hosts Failed to Reverse Fox News’ Collapsing Viewership

Fox News is in complete turmoil after sidelining Tucker Carlson as the network desperately tries to find a replacement.

As Jim Hoft has previously reported, the ratings for the flailing network have fallen completely of the cliff. This is most acutely felt in the all-important 25-54 age dmeographic.

Since firing Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel’s ratings in the all-important 25-54 demo have fallen off a cliff: •6pm ET: -42%

•7pm ET: -62%

•8pm ET: -75%

•9pm ET: -70%

•10pm ET: -66%

In the 8PM slot which Tucker used to fill, they have lost a whopping 2/3 of their audience.

Previous fill-in hosts Brian Kilmeade, Lawrence Jones, and Kayleigh McEnany have failed to reverse Fox News’ misfortune.

The latest person who will attempt to stem the tide but surely fail is Will Cain, a co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend.

Will Cain, co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” is the next Fox News host to take a turn subbing in Tucker Carlson’s old 8 p.m. primetime spot. Cain is the fourth host to hold down the fort while Fox News searches for a permanent replacement for Carlson, who was booted along with ratings juggernaut “Tucker Carlson Tonight” last month in the wake of Fox’s legal settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. Brian Kilmeade was the first in rotation, followed by Lawrence Jones and Kayleigh McEnany (who wrapped her turn this week). Cain shares “Fox & Friends Weekend” hosting duties with Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m.-10 a.m., and brings a strong sports background as a former ESPN contributor; his Fox News Audio show “The Will Cain Podcast” is a fusion of politics and sports. On Sundays in particular, “Fox & Friends Weekend” leads the cable-news pack, averaging over a million viewers and outdrawing CNN and MSNBC in the 25-54 demo through the first quarter. Cain normally commutes from his Texas home to do “Fox & Friends Weekend,” though it looks like he’ll be in the Big Apple for all of next week.

The problem, of course, is that Cain is not well known and does not have the proven track record Tucker has. There’s a big difference between co-hosting a Sunday morning show versus arguably the most prominent slot in all of cable news.

Ratings will not improve and former Fox News viewers will continue to watch other outlets such as Newsmax.