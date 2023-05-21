REPORT: Hunter Biden Flew a Private Jet to Hearing Where He Claimed to be too Poor to Pay Child Support

Remember a couple of weeks ago when Hunter Biden went to a court hearing in Arkansas and claimed that he is too poor to pay child support?

Would you believe that he flew to Arkansas in a private jet?

If we had a real media that wasn’t made up of Democrat activists, this might have been considered newsworthy.

The New York Post reports:

Hunter Biden cried poverty but still flew to his child-support hearing on a private jet for at least $55K Fly me a river. Hunter Biden cried poverty at his Arkansas child-support hearing earlier this month — despite flying to and from the courthouse aboard a luxury private jet owned by his close friend Kevin Morris. The 2001 Dassault Falcon 50 — formerly owned by country singer Brad Paisely — is registered to Plato LLC, for which Morris is the principal, California business records show. The $6 million jet took off from Los Angeles on April 30 just after 7 a.m, according to flight records reviewed by The Post. It flew cross-country to Washington DC where it landed at Dulles Airport. Within an hour it was back in the air en route to Arkansas, transponder data show. It landed at Newport Municipal Airport in Jackson County, 34 miles from the Independence County Courthouse in Batesville, where Biden attended the hearing the next morning… The 7,326-mile round trip likely cost between $55,000 to $117,000 all in — or the value of up to six months in child-support payments to Hunter Biden’s baby mama, aviation experts told The Post.

Try to imagine the reaction from Democrats and the media if this was one of Trump’s sons.

It must be nice to be a Democrat. You can do almost anything and the press covers for you.