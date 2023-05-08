Rep. Nancy Mace: We’re Going to Have a Press Conference on Wednesday Morning to Reveal More Evidence – Against the Bidens (VIDEO)

by

On Sunday night Rep. Nancy Mace joined Trey Gowdy on FOX News to discuss the evolving Biden Crime Family financial scandal.

During her interview, Rep. Mace announced that Republicans will release more evidence against the Bidens on Wednesday during the 9 AM press conference.

Rep. Nancy Mace: We’re going to have a press conference on Wednesday morning at 9 AM to reveal more evidence that we found, suspicious activity reports and bank records. And, meanwhile, we have the subpoena that you mentioned earlier in the show. There’s also a deadline on Wednesday for that document that we’re looking for from the FBI. This is very troubling. For years now as you said Trey, the left says that no one is above the law. Well put your money where your mouth is.

Via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

