Rep. Nancy Mace: We’re Going to Have a Press Conference on Wednesday Morning to Reveal More Evidence – Against the Bidens (VIDEO)

On Sunday night Rep. Nancy Mace joined Trey Gowdy on FOX News to discuss the evolving Biden Crime Family financial scandal.

During her interview, Rep. Mace announced that Republicans will release more evidence against the Bidens on Wednesday during the 9 AM press conference.

Rep. Nancy Mace: We’re going to have a press conference on Wednesday morning at 9 AM to reveal more evidence that we found, suspicious activity reports and bank records. And, meanwhile, we have the subpoena that you mentioned earlier in the show. There’s also a deadline on Wednesday for that document that we’re looking for from the FBI. This is very troubling. For years now as you said Trey, the left says that no one is above the law. Well put your money where your mouth is.