Rep. Lauren Boebert Files for Divorce from Husband and Father of Her Four Sons

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) filed for divorce from her husband Jayson last month.

The couple has four sons.

Rep. Boebert met her husband when she was 16 and he was 18.

Newsweek reported:

Court records dated April 25 and obtained by the Daily Beast indicated that Boebert’s husband refused to take the documents and became “extremely angry” when he was served, setting his dogs loose on the process server.

The server said in the filing, “I tried to hand him the documents but did not take them. He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff’s Office. I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out.”

In a statement sent to Newsweek, Boebert confirmed she was divorcing her husband, saying it is “truly about irreconcilable differences.”